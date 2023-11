Oman and Switzerland have seen a notable strengthening of their relations, focusing on peace, security policy, economic affairs, and sustainable development in recent years.

The official visit of Swiss Confederation President Dr. Alain Berset to the Sultanate of Oman, starting today, is poised to further elevate bilateral relations and trade.

