Muscat – Oman’s Foreign Minister, Sayyid Badr al Busaidi, received a phone call from Sweden’s Foreign Minister Tobias Billström.

The ministers discussed ways to enhance cooperation and agreed to organise periodic political consultations at Foreign Ministry level.

They also exchanged views on a number of regional issues most notably the Ukrainian crisis and the Palestinian issue.

Oman and Sweden stressed the importance of dialogue, addressing the real roots and causes of the conflicts and dealing seriously with all concerned parties.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).