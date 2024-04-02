Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry welcomed Monday Winston Peters, New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, to Cairo. The visit, spanning from 31 March to 2 April, coincided with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations. Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

In Cairo, Peters also met with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit. He pledged NZD 2m to the United Nations 2720 Mechanism for Gaza, aimed at optimizing aid delivery to meet Gaza’s urgent needs. Additionally, NZD 4m will support humanitarian efforts for Sudanese communities affected by conflict in Sudan and neighbouring countries, including Egypt.

Peters emphasized the need for international collaboration to enforce an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and to escalate humanitarian aid for civilians. “New Zealand aligns with Egypt, the Arab League, and the global community in urging adherence to the recent UNSC resolution for an immediate ceasefire,” he stated in a press release.

Highlighting the significance of his Cairo visit, Peters remarked, “New Zealand values its robust, positive relationship with Egypt, which is pivotal to our Middle East and North Africa policy. As we mark 50 years of diplomatic ties in 2024, I’m honoured to be here. Our discussions have been incredibly insightful, particularly on regional security matters like the Israel-Hamas conflict, the Red Sea, and Sudan. Egypt remains a key trade partner, with bilateral trade exceeding $350m annually.”

Peters expressed gratitude for the opportunity to engage with the Arab League and gain deeper insights into the Arab world’s priorities, including the pursuit of a sustainable two-state solution.

The recent NZD 2m contribution through the UN 2720 Mechanism for Gaza raises New Zealand’s total humanitarian aid for the Gaza conflict to NZD 17m since October 2023.

