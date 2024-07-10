CAIRO -- Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty called for increased international support for the UN Palestinian refugees agency (UNRWA), affirming its role in alleviating sufferings of the war-traumatized people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

This came in a phone conversation with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

Minister Abdelatty also briefed the UK opposite number about Egypt's mediation efforts between Israel and Palestine and stressed the importance of addressing the dire humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

They also expressed deep concern over the escalating situation in Lebanon and the possibility of the expansion of instability in the region. They underscored the necessity of supporting Lebanon's stability to maintain regional security.

Lammy congratulated Abdelatty on his recent appointment, while Abdelatty extended his congratulations on the Labour Party's recent election victory in the UK.

The ministers reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral relations and working closely on mutual concern, particularly those affecting the Middle East.

Lammy emphasized the historic and multifaceted relationship between the UK and Egypt, which spans various sectors such as economy, trade, education, investment, migration, and climate change.

The Egyptian Minister highlighted the importance of intensifying political consultations between their ministries to share insights and coordinate on international and regional matters.

The ministers agreed to continue their consultations, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and coordinating efforts to resolve regional crises, thus promoting peace, stability, and development in the Middle East.

