The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Port Security has stipulated that a disease-free certificate will have to be presented as one of the requirements to issue entry permits for nationals of some countries exempted from applying for a visa before travelling to the UAE.

This is in addition to the already stipulated requirements of an original passport and a coloured personal photo, according to an Emarat Al Youm report.

The authority pointed out that the compulsory and optional documents may differ according to the data presented in the visa application.

The authority indicated on its website that the procedures for issuing entry permits to the UAE are carried out through various channels. These include the authority's website, smart application, Customer Happiness Centres, or the nearest authorized typing office.

