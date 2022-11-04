Bahrain continues to make strides in digital transformation, said two senior government officials who spoke about new online initiatives to attract and help investors.During a plenary session held as part of a briefing on Public-Private Partnership (PP) at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay yesterday, assistant under-secretary for projects at the Prime Minister’s Office Mariam Al Ansari spoke about the ambitious government land investment platform, investmentland.gov.bh.“As part of the initiatives of the Economic Recovery Plan, a special platform was set up to showcase government land to investors,” she said.As part of the first phase, 20 properties are listed on the platform which include 10 for commercial, three for education, four for recreation and the remaining three listed under “general”.

Meanwhile, Industry and Commerce Ministry’s Under-Secretary Eman Al Doseri spoke about a new mobile application to help investors with their queries, and payment of fees.She added that Sijilat 3.0, the upgraded version of the business licensing system, is now fully connected to all electronic systems of the relevant government entities.

© Copyright 2022 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).