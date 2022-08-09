The Housing and Urban Planning Ministry is set to propose new plots of land as part of the government lands development programme before the end of the year.

The move aims to increase the number of housing units for citizens wishing to benefit from new financing services following the success of a pilot phase of the programme, which consists of building 132 units with a real estate developer.

The project is nearing completion and the plots will be proposed for beneficiaries of the financing services, said the minister, Amna Al Romaihi.

She said the ministry has clear plans regarding the proposed lands as part of the kingdom’s endeavours to meet citizens’ housing needs and come up with innovative solutions to accelerate the development of projects through strong partnerships with the private sector in line with the objectives of the comprehensive development process, the Bahrain Economic Vision 2030, and the goals of sustainable development.

She said the ministry will announce its plans in greater details soon.

