A new direct flight route from Bahrain to Mumbai is set to be unveiled next month.

Indian airline IndiGo will be launching a daily non-stop service between Mumbai and Bahrain on August 1.

World Travel Service, the general sales agents for the IndiGo in Bahrain, hosted a dinner reception for a delegation from the airline, in town to meet with the Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) and Bahrain Airport Service (BAS).

According to World Travel Service, Bahrain would be IndiGo’s 25th international destination and the company is planning to introduce more flights between Bahrain and other major Indian cities in October this year.

