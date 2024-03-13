A new digital solutions provider launched in partnership with Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat will create at least 1,000 highly skilled jobs for Bahrainis, it has emerged.

Resulting from Mumtalakat’s collaboration with the Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB), the national investment promotion agency, the new company called Array Innovation will harness cutting-edge technologies integrating generative AI and cloud capabilities to deliver premium digital solutions including consultancy services, professional and managed IT services, and turnkey resourcing solutions to a diverse range of businesses in Bahrain, the region and globally.

The new firm is committed to spearheading digital innovation, generating social impact, and enhancing Bahrain’s position as a regional technology leader by providing specialised digital expertise to businesses and communities, fostering the development of local talent, and shaping a future where progress paves the way for positive change.

Attending the agreement signing for the launch were Mumtalakat chief executive Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa and Array co-founder Alaa Saeed, a former Citi managing director and Crown Prince’s International Scholarship Programme alumnus.

Commenting, Shaikh Abdulla said: “In line with our ongoing efforts to optimise and diversify our portfolio and create an impact, we are pleased to launch Array which will enhance Bahrain’s position as a global technology service provider in line with Vision 2030 that aims to diversify the national economy and create high skilled job opportunities for Bahrainis.”

He added: “Array will provide at least 1,000 highly skilled jobs for Bahrainis, addressing the needs and serving a clientele of financial institutions, multinational corporations, and governments.”

Sustainable Development Minister and Bahrain EDB chief executive Noor Alkhulaif said: “The financial services and technology industry is advancing rapidly and therefore it is vital to continue to future-proof Bahrain’s young, bi-lingual, tech-savvy talent pool with in-demand niche skills and international training opportunities to maintain the country’s position as a leading destination for investment on a global playing field.”

Ms Alkhulaif added, “Array choosing Bahrain to build a distinguished, global client base speaks volumes to the unique value proposition of our island nation, where companies benefit from competitive operating costs, progressive government frameworks, and the agility of Team Bahrain.”

According to Mr Saeed, the decision to establish Array’s global headquarters in Bahrain was driven by the region’s exceptional talent pool, supported by a strong partnership with Mumtalakat and the Bahrain EDB.

“We are confident in our ability to swiftly expand and deliver high-quality IT consultancy and services from our tech hub in Bahrain to meet global demand, contributing to the evolution of a thriving national ICT sector,” he added.

The company’s co-founder has invite top software engineers to join in “leveraging cutting-edge AI and cloud computing for transformative outcomes” as it strives to foster a dynamic work culture and environment.

The launch of Array is a testament to Mumtalakat’s commitment to investing in Bahrain as it will facilitate the development of highly competent employment prospects in the kingdom by training and enabling local talent to actively engage in the digital innovation sector.