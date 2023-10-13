National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) President, Engineer Abdul Rahman bin Ali Al-Farahid Al-Maliki, took part in the Regional Cybersecurity Week of the Arab Regional Cyber Security Center(ARCC), which was held in Abu Dhabi -UAE from October 9-13, 2023.

He attended the opening ceremony of the conference and participated in the 11th Arab Cybersecurity Cooperation (ARCC) team for leaders and representatives of national cybersecurity centres from 18 Arab countries. The meeting highlighted collaboration mechanisms for strengthening cybersecurity in the Arab region.

A team from the National Cyber Fusion Affairs of the National Cyber Security Agency participated in the 11th Regional Cybersecurity Exercise also.It is noteworthy that the Arab Regional Center for Cybersecurity is the nucleus of communication and cooperation with the Arab region countries in the field of cybersecurity.

The Centre aims to supervise the implementation of cybersecurity programmes related to the International Telecommunication Union, meet cybersecurity requirements and act as a consolidation centre for the 22 member states to help manage regional cybersecurity programs and initiatives, develop the necessary frameworks and policies through regional studies and workshops and raise cybersecurity awareness and expertise for information technology infrastructure.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

