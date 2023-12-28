THE National Bureau for Revenue (NBR) held an interactive workshop on VAT invoices compliance, as part of its commitment to raise VAT payers’ awareness of all VAT related aspects to ensure that they are knowledgeable about the necessary procedures for issuing VAT invoices.

The workshop was attended by more than 80 representatives from VAT payers.

The workshop was dedicated to assist businesses in achieving the maximum effectiveness in all VAT related aspects, particularly in complying with the required information to be included in both simplified and detailed VAT invoices.

It also focused on the proper methods for record-keeping. The workshop concluded with a question-and-answer session to respond to all relevant inquiries by NBR representatives.

The NBR will continue organising workshops in the upcoming phase. Those interested may pre-register by filling out the workshop registration form through the NBR’s website at www.nbr.gov.bh to enable NBR representatives to communicate and share upcoming workshops relevant details.

For inquiries related to VAT or to report any violations, the call centre can be reached on 80008001 available 24 hours, 7 days a week, or by email through vat@nbr.gov.bh, in addition to leveraging the information available on NBR’s website (www.nbr.gov.bh).