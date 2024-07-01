Bahrain's National Bureau for Revenue (NBR) has called on all VAT payers to update their contact details registered on the NBR portal to ensure they receive all important updates and notifications.

Maintaining accurate contact details will help the NBR provide the best possible service to achieve maximum transparency, while ensuring ongoing communication to facilitate smooth procedural operations for VAT payers, NBR said accoring to a Bahrain News Agency report.

The NBR clarified that the contact person should be either the owner of the entity, the authorised signatory, or an authorised employee working within the same entity. The NBR emphasised the importance of not sharing the log-in credentials with any unauthorised persons, as the VAT payer is fully responsible for any implications resulting from failing to receive or respond to communications and notifications.

To assist VAT payers in staying informed of the latest updates, the NBR will always use the registered contact details to regularly send out important announcements regarding NBR updates and notifications regarding the upcoming filing deadlines, in addition to direct communication with VAT payers to discuss all matters and provide necessary clarifications. Having the correct email address and phone number will prevent VAT payers from missing out on any vital information and allow them to take the necessary action in a timely manner, avoiding any potential consequences.

In line with facilitating procedures and ensuring the effective implementation of VAT requirements, the NBR offers the VAT agent or representative service, where the VAT payer can benefit from this service by appointing an authorised VAT agent or representative to carry out transactions related to VAT, and representing the VAT payer towards the NBR in all transactions, such as submitting VAT returns, reconsideration and appeals requests, and providing documents required by the NBR - if any - in addition to requesting the necessary clarifications and other authorisations, it said.

