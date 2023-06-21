National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has announced a three-month extension of its limited-time offering on ‘Al Ghalya’, an exclusive credit card designed for women.

Following the successful launch of the product, and positive feedback received from customers the bank will continue to run the campaign until September 9, 2023.

NBB’s ‘Al Ghalya’ credit card rewards its female customers with a personalised service and an array of benefits, including attractive interest rates and raffle eligibility for a chance to win valuable prizes.

Customers also receive 1,000 bonus points annually, 200 bonus points during women-focused celebratory occasions, and double points accumulated on targeted occasions during the year.

In addition to waivers on their loan processing once they apply for a loan along with the card, applicants can enjoy exclusive offers with various merchants and access to a variety of airport lounges.

For a limited time, applicants will be rewarded with 1,000 base points along with 1,000 bonus points which can be redeemed through the bank’s loyalty rewards platform ‘Points’ as cashback, frequent flyer miles, charity, gifts and raffles.

Commenting on the campaign, Shadi Barakat, head of card business at NBB, said: “After witnessing high demand from our customers throughout the campaign, we are happy to extend our exclusive offering for an additional three months. Al Ghalya offers a unique value proposition with distinctive features that cater to the diverse needs of our female customer segment.”