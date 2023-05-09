The Citizenship and Passport Affairs General Department in the Ministry of Interior has advised eligible voters, who have not obtained a replacement for lost or damaged nationality card, to do so immediately as no one will be allowed to vote or run for the National Assembly election on June 6 without this document, reports Al-Rai daily. The ministry stressed the need for the concerned citizens to personally carry out the abovementioned procedure during official working hours at the department; indicating they must present their original civil identification card or the most recent certificate from the Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI) along with four pieces of personal size photos. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education is currently conducting a study on utilizing the artificial intelligence technology to improve the quality of secondary education, reports Al-Rai daily quoting a source from the educational sector. According to the source, the ministry has launched an online survey to know the opinions of teachers and heads of departments in the secondary stage.

The source said Director of the Educational Research Department in the Curriculum Sector Abdullah Al- Ajmi asked the directors of the six educational districts to ease procedures for the researchers tasked to conduct the study. The source explained that the study is about the use of robots in the educational sector; similar to some banks. The source disclosed the robots will automatically respond to the questions of students any time – day or night.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).