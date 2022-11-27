RIYADH - Assistant Minister of Defense for Executive Affairs Dr. Khaled Al-Bayari unveiled the ministry’s plan to establish the National Defense University as part of achieving the completion of the educational and training system.

In an interview with Al-Ekhbariya channel on the sidelines of the Sustainable Partnership Conference here on Wednesday, he said that the human resources in the ministry receive the lion’s share of attention in terms of regulations and legislation and focus on training.

In a related context, the Ministry of Defense signed on Wednesday a memorandum of cooperation with the Ministry of Education to implement advisory, academic and training programs, including developing partnerships with universities, and bridging programs for educational and training institutions at the Ministry of Defense.

The memorandum was signed by Assistant Minister of Defense Al-Bayari, and Deputy Minister of Education for Universities, Research and Innovation Dr. Muhammad Al-Sudairy.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).