THE third phase of ‘Forever Green’ campaign has been launched by the National Initiative for Agricultural Development (NIAD) with support from the National Bank of Bahrain (NBB).

A tree-planting ceremony to kick off the national campaign took place on Saturday, in the presence of NIAD secretary-general Shaikha Maram bint Isa Al Khalifa, NBB Group chief executive Usman Ahmed, Southern Municipality director general Isa Abdulrahman Al Sisi Al Buainain, and NBB employees.

More than 230 trees were planted in Al Estiqlal Jogging Park in Riffa.

“We are proud to be supporting the ‘Forever Green’ campaign, an initiative launched by NIAD that aims to increase green spaces in the kingdom,” said Mr Ahmed.

“NBB is committed to investing in local environmental efforts while further promoting sustainable practices and eco-friendly projects. We look forward to supporting future initiatives that contribute to fulfilling Bahrain’s 2060 net-zero goals.”