THE National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) sponsored the participation of information and communication technology (ICT) students from various universities across Bahrain in the 2023 GITEX tech conference in Dubai that ended last month.The students exhibited their innovative projects as part of the Bahrain Pavilion, as well as demonstrated their skills, concepts and software solutions to a broad international audience of leading entrepreneurs, tech industry professionals, investors, and media.

The sponsorship in collaboration with BTECH and WorkSmart for Events Management reflects NBB’s unwavering efforts in promoting a culture of innovation among youth and empowering them through impactful initiatives.The students were able to take part in one of the world’s leading technology trade shows, enabling them to attain first-hand knowledge and insight into the global technological landscape.NBB’s sponsorship of the students’ participation at GITEX is aligned with its vision to position the kingdom as a leading ICT hub regionally and globally.

