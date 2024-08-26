Muscat: The Muscat Municipality is moving forward on the path of digital transformation by automating its operational processes. Taking advantage of modern technologies, the municipality is trying to improve its services by enhancing operational efficiency and sustainability.

The new system, for which the tender has been floated, will help the municipality in incorporating advanced technologies to manage and track its vehicle fleet.

This project will be implemented in cooperation with the Oman Energy Association (OPAL) as it is the body that determines the specifications and procedures for the fleet management and vehicle tracking system in the oil and gas sector.

This project is part of a digital transformation strategy that aims to digitise municipal operations and services, and enhance sustainability and innovation in the municipal work system according to the government’s initiative of transforming its cities into smart and sustainable cities.

Digitised fleet management and tracking system will help in automation in sale, purchase and maintenance of vehicles, equipment registration and work operation.

The system will use advanced technologies such as the GPS and sensors to collect and analyse precise data about the vehicles’ location, fuel consumption and fleet performance.

It will help in reduction of costs and improve operational efficiency, maintenance, and vehicle routing. With the flexibility, the system can adapt to future changes, guaranteeing its high performance.

The gains from the partnership between Muscat Municipality and “OPAL” will enhance the quality of vehicle tracking and help the supplying companies with a qualification certificate of the Oman Energy Association (OPAL).

The system also provides higher levels of safety by continually monitoring the condition of vehicles and advises intervention when needed.

The system also provides vital data that will help in making strategic decisions regarding vehicle replacement, daily operations, and maintenance and effective utilisation of resources.

It will be a prudent investment for financial savings and enhance the overall efficiency of fleet management. The fleet management system offers great added value because it is based on automation and advanced technology.

The system is expected to support low-code technology to suit the Muscat Municipality’s needs.

This technology is user-friendly and allows changes quickly without the need for advanced programming.

This requirement increases the demand for this certificate, which will raise the compliance rates of companies with optimal specifications and standards.

It is worth noting that the project implementation will include four main stages. They are evaluation and planning of current municipal systems, the fleet management system and database implementation, which includes system installation and data integration.

These will be followed by user training and system operation and finally, the follow-up and improvement stage to monitor performance and make the necessary adjustments.

