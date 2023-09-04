Muscat: The Ras al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) in UAE has signed an agreement for direct international bus service between the RAK emirate and the Musandam Governorate in the Sultanate of Oman.

Nasser al Hosani, Director General of Musandam Governorate Municipality signed the cooperation agreement with Eng Esmaeel Hasan al Blooshi, Director General of Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority.

Al Blooshi emphasised that the signing of this agreement marks the starting point for future collaboration between the two parties and the implementation of joint projects in the fields of public and tourist transportation that serve the citizens, residents, and tourists in both countries.

Under the agreement, RAKTA operates its buses starting from the main bus station located in the Al Dhait South area, with the bus route concluding in the Wilayat of Khasab, in the Governorate of Musandam.

It’s worth mentioning that the bus route includes several stops within the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah (Rams area, Sha’am area) and (Harf area, Qada area, Wilayat of Bukha, and Tibaat area) within the Governorate of Musandam.

Al Hosani, the Director General of the Municipality of Musandam Governorate, said that the agreement aims to provide a passenger transportation service between the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and the Governorate of Musandam for the benefit of the public.

Additionally, he mentioned that the service will be evaluated in the future through continuous coordination between the two sides to enhance and develop the service provided to citizens and tourists.

