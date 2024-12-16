Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts, a leader in hospitality since 1948, has announced the opening of its new property - Mövenpick Wa’ad Al Shamal - in Saudi Arabia’s northern region.

Mövenpick Wa’ad Al Shamal features 245 rooms and suites, including two Presidential Suites that offer an exceptional blend of comfort and modern design.

The hotel also offers 18 state-of-the-art meeting rooms and expansive banqueting facilities, creating the ideal destination for conferences, corporate gatherings, and special celebrations, said the hospitality group in a statement.

Whether for business or leisure, guests will find a setting crafted to inspire and connect, it added.

Paul Stevens, Chief Operating Officer, Premium, Midscale & Economy Division for Middle East, Africa & Türkiye at Accor, said: "We are delighted to unveil Mövenpick Wa’ad Al Shamal, a property that reflects our brand's ethos of meaningful connections and uplifting guest experiences."

"With its strategic location and alignment to Vision 2030, this hotel sets the stage for future growth while showcasing the best of Saudi hospitality," he noted.

Dining at Mövenpick Wa’ad Al Shamal offers a culinary journey through five distinct experiences.

"Yasmeen Restaurant offers a vibrant selection of Saudi and international cuisines, celebrating the flavors of the region with a contemporary twist. Zafaran Restaurant immerses guests in the rich culinary traditions of Türkiye, providing a truly authentic dining journey," stated Stevens.

"For a refreshing retreat, the Oasis Pool Bar serves signature drinks and light bites in a relaxed poolside setting," he added.

The Flora Lobby Lounge provides a welcoming space for guests to unwind with Mövenpick’s signature coffee blends and pastries and invites guests to indulge in the celebrated Mövenpick Chocolate Hour, a daily immersive chocolate tasting experience that delights visitors of all ages.

