The Ministry of Transport (MoT) has participated in the 25th Meeting of the GCC Undersecretaries of Ministries of Transport, held in Muscat, Oman. The Qatari delegation, according to an official statement from MoT, was headed by Hassan al-Hail, adviser to the Minister of Transport.



The meeting discussed the latest updates regarding the GCC Railways Authority and the work progress on the GCC railway project and the scheduled date to carry out and operate the project. The meeting also tackled several topics relative to the land transportation strategy, the GCC uniform system for universal land transportation, and other topics related to maritime transportation and ports.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).