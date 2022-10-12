The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has launched an updated version of its website offering faster access to information.

The new website's colours and icons have been redesigned in accordance with the visual identity standards. It also offers revised and updated content in several languages.

MoHAP unveiled the new website during its participation in GITEX Technology Week, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 10th to 14th October. Other new features include better services search and accessibility, introducing a special search engine with advanced search features, and adding a separate search engine dedicated to services.

Ahmed Ali Al Dashti, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Support Services Sector, affirmed that the ministry is committed to accelerating its digital transformation while employing smart techniques and innovating proactive solutions that enhance healthcare services.

“Driven by our forward-looking strategy, we will incorporate the latest technologies into our services, including artificial intelligence, big data and cloud computing, to improve the quality of the community’s digital life in accordance with the directives of the wise leadership,” Al Dashti said.

For his part, Samir Al Khoury, Director of IT Department, MoHAP, said that the new website has been fitted with a new automated chat and response system, through a virtual employee named "Mariam". The new Chabot system was developed based on artificial intelligence techniques to provide advisory support to customers, answer all of their inquiries, and help them obtain services or access pages. In addition, a link was provided to the media centre at Welcome menu as one of the first chat options via the new "Chatbot."



