ABU DHABI – His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, sent an invitation to Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of the State of Israel, to attend the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which the UAE will host at Expo City Dubai in November. The invitation was presented to Netanyahu by Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja, UAE Ambassador to the State of Israel.

