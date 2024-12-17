Media Mantra Group (MM Group) has opened its first international office in Dubai, driving its expansion into the MENA region, according to a press release.

The Dubai office marks a significant milestone in the group’s growth journey, serving as a gateway for scaling its offerings to businesses across the region.

It will secure bespoke public relations, media relations, and integrated communications services.

MM Group is an India-based PR and integrated communications conglomerate, with headquarters in Gurugram and offices in Bangalore and Mumbai.

Udit Pathak, Founder Director of Media Mantra Group, noted: “I am confident that this new chapter will enable us to foster even stronger relationships with global clients and partners. We look forward to doing path-breaking work in the MENA region.”

Pooja Pathak, Founder Director of Media Mantra Group, said: “We have always placed a premium on understanding cultural nuances and market dynamics, and this new office allows us to do that on a broader scale.”

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).