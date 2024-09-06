Muscat: The Ministry of Labour added 32 new jobs to the list of jobs banned for expats including professional in IT, Tourism, Transport and marketing.

Ministry of labour issued Ministerial Decision No. (501/2024) Amending certain provisions of Ministerial Decision No. 235/2022 regulating the practice of specific professions, and in pursuance of public interest.

The decision includes 32 jobs in different sectors, “This decision shall be effective from the 2nd of September 2024, with the exception of the following:

1- The professions listed under numbers (240 ,241 ,242,243 ,244) shall be regulated as of 1 January 2025. (240 General Systems Analyst- 241 Information Systems Network Specialist 242 Marine Controller - 243 Ship Movement Controller - 244 Computer Maintenance Technician)

2. The professions listed under numbers (245 ,246 ,247) shall be regulated as of 1 January 2026. (245 Computer Programmer - 246 Computer Engineer -247 Computer Operator)

3. The professions numbered (248 ,249) shall be regulated as of 1 January 2027. (248 Website Designer - 249 Operations Analyst)

Article 1: The following professions are added to the list of professions prohibited for non-Omani workers, as annexed to the Decision Regulating the Practice of Specific Professions referenced above:

211 Driver of a refrigerated tractor-trailer for transporting foodstuffs and medical supplies

212 Driver of a tractor-trailer for transporting water

213 Hotel Reception Manager

214 Lifeguard

215 Travel Agent

216 Travel Consultant

217 Housekeeping Supervisor

218 Quality Control Manager

219 Quality Officer

220 Drilling Fluid Engineer

221 Drilling Supervisor

222 Electrician/General Maintenance

223 Mechanic/General Maintenance

224 Drilling Measurements Engineer

225 Quality Controller

226 Aircraft Loading Supervisor

227 Marketing Specialist

228 Ship Mooring Worker

229 Labour Supervisor

230 Cargo Loading and Unloading Supervisor 231 Commercial Promoter (Sales Representative) 232 Commercial Broker

233 Goods Coordinator

234 Flatbed Crane Operator

235 Forklift Operator

236 New Vehicle Salesperson

237 Used Vehicle Salesperson

238 New Spare Parts Salesperson

239 Used Spare Parts Salesperson

240 General Systems Analyst

241 Information Systems Network Specialist

242 Marine Controller

243 Ship Movement Controller

244 Computer Maintenance Technician

245 Computer Programmer

246 Computer Engineer

247 Computer Operator

248 Website Designer

249 Operations Analyst

