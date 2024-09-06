PHOTO
Muscat: The Ministry of Labour added 32 new jobs to the list of jobs banned for expats including professional in IT, Tourism, Transport and marketing.
Ministry of labour issued Ministerial Decision No. (501/2024) Amending certain provisions of Ministerial Decision No. 235/2022 regulating the practice of specific professions, and in pursuance of public interest.
The decision includes 32 jobs in different sectors, “This decision shall be effective from the 2nd of September 2024, with the exception of the following:
1- The professions listed under numbers (240 ,241 ,242,243 ,244) shall be regulated as of 1 January 2025. (240 General Systems Analyst- 241 Information Systems Network Specialist 242 Marine Controller - 243 Ship Movement Controller - 244 Computer Maintenance Technician)
2. The professions listed under numbers (245 ,246 ,247) shall be regulated as of 1 January 2026. (245 Computer Programmer - 246 Computer Engineer -247 Computer Operator)
3. The professions numbered (248 ,249) shall be regulated as of 1 January 2027. (248 Website Designer - 249 Operations Analyst)
Article 1: The following professions are added to the list of professions prohibited for non-Omani workers, as annexed to the Decision Regulating the Practice of Specific Professions referenced above:
211 Driver of a refrigerated tractor-trailer for transporting foodstuffs and medical supplies
212 Driver of a tractor-trailer for transporting water
213 Hotel Reception Manager
214 Lifeguard
215 Travel Agent
216 Travel Consultant
217 Housekeeping Supervisor
218 Quality Control Manager
219 Quality Officer
220 Drilling Fluid Engineer
221 Drilling Supervisor
222 Electrician/General Maintenance
223 Mechanic/General Maintenance
224 Drilling Measurements Engineer
225 Quality Controller
226 Aircraft Loading Supervisor
227 Marketing Specialist
228 Ship Mooring Worker
229 Labour Supervisor
230 Cargo Loading and Unloading Supervisor 231 Commercial Promoter (Sales Representative) 232 Commercial Broker
233 Goods Coordinator
234 Flatbed Crane Operator
235 Forklift Operator
236 New Vehicle Salesperson
237 Used Vehicle Salesperson
238 New Spare Parts Salesperson
239 Used Spare Parts Salesperson
240 General Systems Analyst
241 Information Systems Network Specialist
242 Marine Controller
243 Ship Movement Controller
244 Computer Maintenance Technician
245 Computer Programmer
246 Computer Engineer
247 Computer Operator
248 Website Designer
249 Operations Analyst
