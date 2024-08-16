Muscat- The Ministry of Labour has announced that it has reached a 54% achievement rate for its employment plan in the first half of 2024. The plan, which spans both the public and private sectors, has seen 14,074 people employed to date. This figure includes 6,963 individuals placed in public sector roles, against a target of 10,000, and 7,111 in the private sector, out of a goal of 16,000.

In addition, training linked to employment has progressed, with 305 out of 2,000 planned completions in the public sector and 1,107 out of 7,000 in the private sector. Overall, direct employment and training related to employment have resulted in 15,486 placements, achieving an overall rate of 44.25% of the plan’s target of 35,000.

The Ministry of Labour has emphasised the significance of these efforts in creating ongoing job opportunities and fostering a strong partnership with the private sector. These initiatives are part of a broader strategy to regulate the labour market, enhance the national workforce, and support the goals of Oman Vision 2040.

