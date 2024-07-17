KUWAIT-- The Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy signed on Tuesday a deal with STC worth 9,979 million KD (USD 32 million) to set up around 500,000 smart electricity meters around the country.

Following the signature of the agreement, Acting Undersecretary of the ministry Maha Al-Asousi said in a press release that this deal aims to reduce the energy consumption and help the ministry collect its dues.

The electricity meters will reduce the energy consumption through reducing human intervention and error and will also provide remote controlling which will ease maintenance work, Al-Asousi continued.

These smart meters also provide a real-time consumption tracker which will help in managing energy reduction, rationing, and improve usage, thus contributing to attain sustainability.

On his part, the CEO of STC Muataz Al-Dharrab said in a statement that the company is utilizing its experience in the energy, IT, and telecom to reinforce the country's infrastructure. Al-Dharrab also affirmed that executing this deal will take Kuwait one step closer to sustainability, highlighting the effective cooperation between public and private sectors. (end) msa.nwf.dm

