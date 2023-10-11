RIYADH — Minister of Media Salman Al-Dosari launched five media training and digital projects during the first ‘Media Partners’ meeting held at the ‘Via Riyadh’ in the Saudi capital city on Monday. The meeting witnessed the announcement of a number of projects in various fields and tracks, which contribute to supporting talents in the media sector.



More than 200 experts, specialists and officials in the communications and media sector from all over the Kingdom attended the meeting, which aims to strengthen the partnership between the ministry’s system and partners from the government and private sectors in the field of media.



Addressing the event, Al-Dosari said that the meeting comes out of the ministry’s keenness on developing the relationship with various partners from the government and private sectors, to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, the forefront of which is developing human capital through enhancing competitiveness of citizens globally. This is through investing in national talents and competencies, and supporting the culture of innovation, entrepreneurship, skills development and rehabilitation, to reach a prosperous economy led by highly efficient national capabilities.



During the meeting, the ministry announced the launch of a number of new media projects. These include the ‘Communication Academy,’ which aims to develop the advertising sector in the Kingdom and enable talented people to improve their skills in the field of digital advertising.



The ‘Tawasul+’ is the second project, which is part of the Saudi digital content program titled ‘Ignite Initiative, and it seeks to provide training opportunities in the field of digital content creation. The third project ‘Media Leadership Training’ aims to qualify a new generation of media leaders and empower them to be able to lead local and Arab media institutions, and enhance their leadership skills and executive methods.



The meeting also witnessed the launch of the ‘Media Zone’ project, which will provide a joint work environment for practicing various media arts, and to create a specialized place to provide media knowledge and skills in diverse and modern methods. The fifth project ‘Speakers+’ aims to develop and empower leaders in government agencies and the private sector, and hone their media skills through various training programs.



An exhibition of some prominent media projects is being held on the sidelines of the meeting and these include the ‘Saudi Treasures’ initiative, which showcased the most important artistic works it has produced.



The ‘Media Partners’ meeting witnessed the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between the Government Communication Center at the Ministry of Media and the Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF). This is aimed to support talents in the media sector and empower them, by training, qualifying, and developing national cadres, and motivating them to work in the digital content making industry sector in addition to strengthening and localizing media sector professions in the areas of digital advertising, digital games, and digital audio and video.



The MoU also supports benefiting from HADAF programs and products, such as the Income Support Program, the HADAF Leadership Program, the National E-Training Platform (Doroob), the Vocational Professional Certificates Support Program, the On-the-job Training Program (Tamheer), and the HADAF Training Support Program and the Skills Program.

