The 19th edition of Project Qatar, the highly anticipated international trade exhibition showcasing construction materials, equipment, and technology, was officially inaugurated by Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Abdullah Al Thani.

Under the esteemed patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the event serves as a significant platform for industry professionals and enthusiasts alike.

With the unwavering support of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and in partnership with the esteemed Public Works Authority, Project Qatar 2023 promises to exceed expectations and foster innovative collaborations within the construction sector.

A grand opening ceremony of the exhibition was held at the state-of-the-art Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, reaffirming its status as one of Qatar's largest and most established construction exhibitions, as well as a prominent international trade event.

The inauguration was graced by several distinguished guests and official delegations - including representatives from the Public Works Authority, Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Qatari Diar, Qatar Navigation QPSC, and various prominent local private sector companies. Additionally, the ceremony garnered global attention with the presence of over 30 ambassadors from participating countries and numerous international trade delegations who visited the event.

In light of the impressive attendance at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, Haidar Mshaimesh, General Manager of IFP Qatar, expressed sincere gratitude for the trust bestowed upon the exhibition by esteemed leaders in Qatar and various global sectors and markets.

Mshaimesh said, “The construction market in Qatar is gearing up to enter a new era with the aim to achieve the goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030. This new chapter places emphasis on the development of industrial and social infrastructure projects, integrating cutting-edge technologies and elements of smart cities into construction endeavors.”

He added, “Over the past 19 years, Project Qatar has consistently kept pace with market trends and requirements, establishing a rich history and playing a pivotal role in this field, positioning itself at the forefront of Qatar's new market phase. Project Qatar will continue to assume a leading role in facilitating commercial exchanges between Qatar and the global community, serving as a direct conduit for the sharing and exchange of products, services, and experiences. The presence of esteemed dignitaries at today's inaugural ceremony is a testament to the exhibition's value and prominence.”

Project Qatar, the pioneering, and longest-running business exhibition in Qatar, specializes in showcasing construction work and related industries. This prestigious event serves as a gateway to the thriving Qatari construction market, offering companies of all sizes valuable opportunities to establish new business connections.

Embracing the principles of the Qatar National Vision 2030, this year's exhibition introduces a dedicated showcase area called 'Qatar Industries,' aimed at presenting the Qatari industrial sector to an international audience. This initiative aims to expand the reach of local manufacturers and promote their products on a global scale.

The exhibition puts a spotlight on Qatar's remarkable accomplishments in the expansion of the local industries sector over the past few years. With a strong focus on the future of the construction industry in Qatar, this edition of the exhibition emphasizes the pivotal role of technological innovations.

The 'Smart Cities' pavilion takes center stage, featuring a range of providers showcasing cutting-edge, multipurpose advanced technologies utilized in construction projects. This platform highlights the transformative potential of these innovations in shaping the future of the construction sector in Qatar.

Qatar Industries is sponsoring Suhail Industrial Holding Group, the largest industrial group in Qatar currently in terms of number of factories and value of investment. The Group’s pavilion is the largest in the exhibition and showcases its exceptional capabilities.

Meanwhile, Qatari Diar, the real estate company established by the Qatar Investment Authority, which oversees the implementation of more than 60 projects in 24 countries across 5 continents with investments valued at $35 billion, is participating in Project Qatar as an exclusive real estate developer, taking advantage of the occasion to introduce its projects and investment opportunities.

On the first day, the event commenced with the inauguration of the conference sessions that will span over four days, with each day focusing on a distinct subject. The first day, titled ‘Q Invest’, delved into the various investment prospects within the Qatari construction sector. The second day, themed ‘Q Industry’, will explore topics pertaining to industrial growth and domestic production.

Themed ‘Q Tech’, the third day will center around the significance of smart technology in the construction industry, while the fourth day, titled ‘Q Green’, will tackle environmental concerns, sustainability, and eco-friendly construction practices.

Eng. Yousef Al Emadi, Projects Affairs Director of Ashgal and the strategic partner of the event, delivered an impactful speech during the opening ceremony of the conference, praising the exhibition's unwavering dedication to advancing the construction sector, especially in the face of ongoing global challenges. Providing a sneak peek into the construction projects that will be available in Qatar in 2023 and the following year, he urged stakeholders, partners, and anyone interested in the industry to take advantage of the abundant opportunities presented by these projects in Qatar.

The event attracts about 325 exhibiting companies, including 120 international companies from 25 countries. Eight of these countries have national pavilions while 200 participating companies are local, representing government and semi-government agencies as well as the most prominent private sector entities.

Public Works Authority (Ashghal) is supporting and sponsoring the Project Qatar as the strategic partner while Qatar Tourism is sponsoring the visiting commercial delegations.

The exhibition is also supported and sponsored by Qatar Chamber as the Business Community Partner, Qatari Diar as the real estate development partner, Qatar Development Bank as an official partner, Free Zones Authority as the free zones partner, Suhail Industrial Holding Group as an industrial partner, Al Sraiya Holding Group as a platinum sponsor, and Midea as the diamond sponsor.

Notable participants in the exhibition also include Qatar Navigation (MILAHA), Qterminals, HBK, and Abdullah Abdulghani & Bros.Co., who are silver sponsors.

The Modern Home Company, the agent of the Hisense brand, is sponsoring ventilation and cooling for the ‘Project Qatar’ exhibition. The Gulf Organization for Industrial Consulting (GOIC) is sponsoring industrial consulting, while Vodafone Qatar is acting as the exclusive communications sponsor.

Gulf Crafts is the trademark sponsor while the exhibition has several media partners from the print and digital fields.