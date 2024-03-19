According to informed sources in the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, the ministry requested the Ministry of Finance to approve the budget for a project for the supply and installation of a photovoltaic system in its facilities in ten locations for producing 34.6 megawatts within the small renewable energy projects that the ministry seeks to implement. This includes supplying its sites across many regions with renewable energy instead of traditional energy produced from fossil fuels, which contributes to saving the budgets allocated for this energy, and also preserves the environment.



The sources stressed that, if the budget is approved for the aforementioned project, it will be put forward through the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) to the specialized companies classified by CAPT to submit their bids and study them, after which CAPT will take the award decision and begin implementation.



Meanwhile, the sources reported spending a total amount of KD 14.289 million, the value of two water projects in the residential city of Wafra. The project to implement a main water line with a diameter of 800 mm from the reservoirs of Wafra to the residential city of Wafra costs KD 3.714 million and the project to implement a 1,200 mm diameter water line from the Zour Water Complex to the Wafra reservoirs costs KD 10.575 million. In the same context, they said the ministry delivered electricity to all secondary transformer stations, and also delivered fresh water to the city, revealing that the works on the electrical and water network in the city were carried out by PAHW.



