BEIJING: The State of Kuwait and China signed on Monday an framework agreement, which contains technical details on the joint cooperation on renewable energy.



Kuwait's Undersecretary at the Ministry of Electricity and Water and renewable energy Dr. Adel Al-Zamel took part in the signing ceremony along Ren Jingdong, Deputy Director of the Chinese National Energy Administration.

The signing ceremony was held in the headquarters of the National Energy Administration and it was attended by Kuwait Assistant Foreign Minister for Asia Affairs Ambassador Sameeh Johar Hayat who is also rapporteur of the high Kuwait-China Committee for agreements and MoUs execution.

Also present were Kuwait Ambassador to China Jassem Al-Najem and other Kuwaiti and Chinese officials.

Undersecretary Dr. Al-Zamel spoke about the framework agreement, revealing that it came after six months of negotiations.

It resulted in setting a plan, supervised by the Chinese side, for the third and fourth zones of Al-Shagaya and Al-Abdiliya renewable projects as well at a joint production capacity of 3,500 megawatts for each project with a possible boost to 5,000 megawatts.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Hayat affirmed that the framework agreement came in line with the Kuwaiti leadership's directive concerning major joint projects, adding that more details on grand projects signed with China would come into light soon including the agreement signed back in February to execute the Mubarak Al-Kabeer port.

He said that Chinese-Kuwaiti ties were witnessing huge leaps on several domains, reflecting the strong and robust relations linking the two countries.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's previous visit to China and his meeting with President Xi Jinping had solidified ties further and led to the mutual agreement on boosting ties on all possible levels, affirmed the diplomat.



Kuwait and China will celebrate on March 22nd the 54th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations, which began back in 1971.

