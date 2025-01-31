Kuwait's Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Dr. Mahmoud Abdulaziz Bushehri met US Ambassador Karen Hideko Sasahara to explore ways for greater cooperation in the energy and water desalination.

Both sides commended "the fruitful and constructive cooperation" in the current and future projects of the ministry, according to a statement released by the ministry on Thursday.

The discussion also dealt with how to benefit from the US experience in the areas of training and building the capacity of the staffers of the various sectors of the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, the statement added.

