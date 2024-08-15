Muscat: Oman Meteorology has issued a warning for thunderstorms and strong winds in several parts of the country on Wednesday, August 14th.

Thunderstorms with rainfall of 20-30 mm are expected in Al Dakhiliyah, Al Dhahirah, and North Al Sharqiyah governorates.

Strong winds (15-35 knots) can cause flash floods in valleys and low visibility.

Downward winds in Al Hajar Mountains and Dhofar governorate can lead to dust storms and flying debris.

People in these areas should be cautious of flash floods, reduced visibility, and flying debris. It's advisable to avoid outdoor activities during thunderstorms and follow the guidance of local authorities.

