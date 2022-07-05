Muscat: With the weather forecast predicting heavy rains over these days, the Oman Meteorology Office on Tuesday reiterated the importance of abiding by precautionary measures for fishermen and sea goers.

According to the Oman’s Met Office, the sea condition is expected to be rough along all coasts of the Sultanate of Oman as it is expected to reach a maximum height of 4.0 metres today and tomorrow.

The weather forecasters advised anglers to follow up weather-related bulletins and make sure about the sea condition before venturing into the sea, clarifying that high waves can easily knock the boat over and, ultimately, will lead to boat capsizing.

“The sea goers are requested to postpone their sea trips or activities until the weather clears”, the Met Office said.

