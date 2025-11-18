Muscat – A regional workshop on measuring progress towards the environmental indicators of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) opened in Muscat on Monday. The two-day event, organised by the GCC Statistical Centre, brings together experts to review how member states monitor environmental data and to assess ongoing national and regional efforts.

The workshop will also examine statistical programmes in the environmental field, international experiences, and opportunities to enhance coordination among agencies responsible for producing environmental data.

H E Dr Saeed bin Mohammed al Saqri, Minister of Economy, said the workshop comes at a time when GCC states are working to enhance statistical systems to track progress on environmental and sustainable development commitments. He underlined the role of the GCC Statistical Centre in unifying efforts, improving data exchange and developing modern tools for data collection and dissemination.

H E Dr Saqri noted that the environmental dimension of the 2030 Agenda emphasises efficient natural resource management and the need to balance environmental protection with economic growth and social welfare amid global challenges such as climate change, biodiversity loss and water scarcity.

Intisar al Wahaibi, Director-General of the GCC Statistical Centre, said the workshop aims to improve coordination between national statistical agencies and environmental data producers. Such coordination, she said, ens-ures alignment with international methodologies and supports efforts to provide accurate data for tracking SDG progress.

She noted that GCC states have achieved near-universal access to safe drinking water, covering more than 98% of the population, while safely managed sanitation services reach over 95%. Owing to high water stress, member states are expanding desalination and water reuse projects to ensure long-term sustainability.

On climate action, she said the GCC has adopted a strategic approach to address climate challenges and support the shift to a green economy. Greenhouse gas emissions across the bloc have fallen by 8% compared to 2015 levels, and member states continue implementing national plans aimed at achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Marine acidity levels have stabilised between 7.9 and 8.3 micromoles/kg, sustainable fish stocks exceed 92% and marine protected areas now cover 20.8% of marine territories.

On biodiversity, she said terrestrial protected areas in the GCC have expanded to around 26.3%. The region’s Red List Index has reached 0.88 – above the global average – reflecting the impact of national policies to protect threatened species.

