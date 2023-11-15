MCIT joins ‘Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology’: Qatar

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) participated in the eighth edition of the ‘Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology’ (SWITCH 2023) organised recently by Enterprise Singapore.This participation comes in alignment with the increasing significance of technology and the need to attract relevant investments to diversify the economy in line with Qatar National Vision 2030. The Qatari delegation was headed by Eman al-Kuwari, director of the Digital Innovation Department at the MCIT.SWITCH 2023 is a premier global platform that unites innovators, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders. The event provided an opportunity for MCIT to showcase Qatar’s innovation ecosystem, collaborate with international stakeholders, and support startups in making a mark on the global stage.The Digital Incubation Centre (DIC) under MCIT was a major highlight of the event, as 11 selected DIC startups showcased their innovative solutions and gained exclusive access to multiple networking activities with investors, fellow startups, and ecosystem stakeholders, enriching their growth journey with industry insights and expertise. The startups were chosen based on their interest in and readiness to identify local, regional, and global expansion opportunities.“The MCIT’s participation in SWITCH 2023 was a showcase and proof of our commitment to supporting innovation, nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit, and driving the growth of our startups. This event not only strengthened our positioning but also allowed us to communicate and demonstrate our capabilities and initiatives at such global stages. We are proud of our successes and connections forged during this extraordinary event,” al-Kuwari said.During the event, Bonocle, an alumnus of DIC, was recognised as one of the top 10 startups at the SWITCH Slingshot competition after competing with thousands of applications worldwide. Bonocle is a startup with a global mission to empower the blind community. The startup’s braille education platform is changing the landscape of braille learning, making it more accessible, enjoyable, and universal.