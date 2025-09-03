Doha, Qatar: Qatar is solidifying its position as a regional hub for technology and innovation by providing strategic support to start-ups and entrepreneurs in the ICT sector.

Through partnerships with leading local and international organisations, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) is enabling innovators to scale their businesses, access funding, and bring creative solutions to the Qatari market, driving the nation’s digital transformation and advancing the goals of Digital Agenda 2030.

During a partnership deal yesterday, MCIT’s flagship TASMU Accelerator signed several agreements with six organisations, while drawing record international interest in its third cohort, and highlighted the country’s growing position as a hub for digital entrepreneurship and innovation.

Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of the ceremony, Eman Al-Kuwari, Director of Digital Innovation at MCIT, noted that the accelerator has quickly become a magnet for global start-ups eager to enter Qatar’s market. “This is one of our strategic initiatives in collaboration with our partners, the TASMU Accelerator,” Al-Kuwari said.

“In its third cohort, it’s been getting a lot of attention from international countries. As you have heard, more than 1,000 applications, which is double the first year, came from 77 different countries. So there is international attention from those very interested in coming and establishing within the Qatari ecosystem.”

Al Kuwari emphasised that the programme’s success stems from the strength of its partnerships with leading Qatari institutions. “Such an initiative will not succeed without the collaboration of key entities in Qatar, such as Qatar Financial Centre, which is offering a free license and registration to our companies, and our partners from Deloitte. We also have three partners offering grants, such as the track champions QDB, Deloitte, and Ooredoo, awarding cash prizes to the top three companies at the end of this track.”

The accelerator targets strategic sectors aligned with the Third National Development Strategy, including transport and logistics, healthcare, smart cities, and the environment. According to Al-Kuwari, these areas are attracting highly innovative start-ups “coming up with creative solutions for the Qatari market and looking to establish themselves with headquarters in Qatar.”

Alongside the financial support and licensing incentives, the TASMU Accelerator connects participants with a broad network of mentors and advisors. “It’s an ecosystem of partners that help us reach our targets and achieve that,” Al-Kuwari explained. “We have mentors and advisors who provide guidance on technology, financial models, market access, and product-market fit. So it’s a whole accelerated programme for these companies to have a strong market fit not only in Qatar but in the wider region.”

The official also underscored the initiative’s role in advancing the country’s Digital Agenda 2030. She said, “The digital agenda has very clear targets increasing ICT talent in Qatar and boosting GDP contribution within the ICT sector. Such an initiative supports these targets very clearly.”

“These companies are going to establish their offices, start building their products and services from here. It’s meeting international targets and the ambitions of Qatar,” Al-Kuwari added.

