Mapei Group, a leading Italian manufacturer of chemical products for the building industry, has announced the launch of its sustainable 'Zero' line products in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

With 60% increase in global sales of its Zero product range in 2023, the line underscores the rising market demand for environmentally friendly solutions regionally, said the company in a statement.

Mapei’s Zero line in the UAE and the wider region includes a dynamic range of construction products across Ceramics and Natural Stone, Cleaning, Maintaining, and Protecting Surfaces, Waterproofing, Concrete Repair, and other business lines.

Committed to reducing the carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions generated by its products, Mapei expects to compensate for more than 10,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions in carbon credits across operating MEA markets.

On the big launch, Stefano Iannacone, the Regional Director of Mapei (MEA) said: "Sustainability is a key cornerstone at our company. We are proud to introduce the Zero line products into the market. This launch marks a significant milestone in our journey towards sustainability, offering consumers innovative products that have quality, durability and are both effective in performance and environmentally friendly."

"At Mapei, we have a duty to the people and the planet, and by integrating sustainability into our core operations, we strive to create a positive impact," he added.

Mapei’s Zero line is developed by optimising formulations and production processes coupled with the use of more sustainable packaging and raw materials for a considerable reduction in CO2 emissions.

The Italian group said any residual emissions are then fully offset through forest protection projects.

These include the Keraflex Maxi S1 Zero, a cementitious tile adhesive and Ultracolor Plus, a cementitious grout - the first carbon-neutral system for ceramic tile laying; the renowned Mapelastic Zero, cementitious mortar for permanent and durable waterproofing; the anti-corrosion cementitious mortar for steel reinforcement rods for building - Mapefer 1K Zero and Ultracare range, it stated.

In addition to Zero product range, Mapei continues its efforts to minimise environmental impact, promote green innovations, and foster community well-being in the region.

In the past year, Mapei subsidiaries across MEA have installed and started to operate photovoltaic panels that will enable the self-production of electricity from renewable sources, thereby reducing CO2 emissions generated at operating sites.

Since its UAE launch last June, Mapei’s photovoltaic panels have saved almost 1000 tonnes of CO2 emissions in one year.

Looking ahead, Iannacone said the group aims to further enhance its sustainability initiatives by setting ambitious targets for 2024.

"This includes increasing renewable energy use across its Middle East and Africa operations and expanding its sustainable product portfolio under the Zero line," he added.

The Italian multinational’s footprint currently oversees 102 subsidiaries across 57 countries and 90 manufacturing plants in 35 nations globally, with a robust 11,900-strong workforce.-

