DUBAI - His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, held talks with President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, on bilateral relations and means to further develop them across various sectors for the benefit of the two brotherly peoples.

This came during His Highness's meeting with the Mauritanian President today on the sidelines of the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28).

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the topics on the COP28 agenda and its role in strengthening international action to address climate change and its negative repercussions at the global level.

The Mauritanian President stressed the solid bilateral relations between his country and the UAE at all levels, including climate action issues. He also paid tribute to the distinguished roles played by the UAE in addressing climate change and its challenges at the national and global levels.

In this regard, he highlighted the initiative announced by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in his speech during the World Climate Action Summit regarding the establishment of a US$30 billion fund for climate solutions worldwide, and the great keenness it embodies to support international climate action for the benefit and development of humanity.

He commended the insightful discussions and deliberations that took place during COP28. He also applauded the UAE's exceptional hosting of this significant international event, expressing his assurance that it would yield remarkable outcomes for the betterment of humanity.

The Mauritanian President congratulated the UAE's leadership, government and people on the occasion of the country's 52 Union Day, wishing further development, prosperity, and welfare for the UAE under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.