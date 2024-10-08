YusuffAli MA, the Abu Dhabi-based chairman of LuLu Group, has once again solidified his position as the sole Indian businessman from the GCC to feature in the prestigious Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Ranked 483rd globally, Mr Yusuffali’s net worth stands at $6.45 billion. The latest edition of the index has unveiled notable shifts among the world’s elite. Elon Musk continues his reign as the richest person globally, while Mark Zuckerberg has surpassed Jeff Bezos to claim the second position.

The technology sector remains dominant in the upper echelons of the list, with luminaries such as Larry Ellison and Bill Gates also featuring prominently.

The index reveals a significant concentration of wealth within a few nations. In total, 59 billionaires hail from just three countries: the United States, India, and China.

The United States leads the pack with 35 billionaires, showcasing its dominance in the global economy. India and China follow closely, with 12 billionaires each.

Among Indian billionaires, Mukesh Ambani remains the richest, followed by Gautam Adani. Shiv Nadar and Shapoor Mistry also hold significant fortunes.

India’s wealthiest woman, Savitri Jindal, ranks 49th globally. Dilip Shanghvi, the founder of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, ranks sixth among Indian billionaires.

Four prominent GCC citizens are also ranked in the billionaire list. Alwaleed Bin Talal from Saudi Arabia is the top-ranked GCC billionaire, followed by Sulaiman Al Habib, Abdullah Al Ghurair, and Mohammed Al Amoudi.