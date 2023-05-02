RIYADH — The localization of women’s decorating centers such as salons and sewing activities will provide about 7,000 job opportunities, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) told Okaz/Saudi Gazette.



The decision of localizing these activities, which came in cooperation with the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing (MOMRA), will provide several jobs among the technical administrative professions, MHRSD said.



MHRSD added that it seeks to provide more stimulating and productive job opportunities for Saudi men and women, and increase their participation in the labor market.



The Ministry denied the existence of agreements with the technical colleges and education to benefit from their outputs to employ the graduates in the women’s decorating centers and sewing activities.



It has stated that they held workshops with the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC) that aim to discuss and review the challenges and the available opportunities in the sector.



MHRSD said that it is keen to cooperate continuously with various relevant authorities in order to achieve the goals of localization.



The Ministry said that they have set a minimum limit for calculating workers in localization rates.



The minimum limit of wage for calculating the Nitaqat program is SR4,000, and the minimum limit for obtaining support for the Tawteen (Localization) program is SR5,000.

