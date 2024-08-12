Salalah – A labour forum, titled ‘Together We Work…Together We Innovate and Prosper,’ started on Sunday, bringing together over 400 experts, specialists and investors from Oman and abroad. Organised by Ministry of Labour, the event running till August 29 aims to explore key issues in the labour market and identify strategies for improvement.

Inaugurated by H E Dr Mahad bin Saeed Baowain, Minister of Labour, the forum will address several critical topics, including vocational guidance and its role in achieving sustainable development. Discussions will also focus on new work patterns and the impact of these on enhancing competitive capabilities across the region.

In his address, Nasser bin Salem al Hadhrami, Director General of Labour in Dhofar, highlighted Oman’s commitment to fostering partnerships among government, private and academic sectors. “This forum reflects Oman’s dedication to integrating efforts and unifying visions towards sustainable development. Human capital remains our most valuable asset and it is central to our developmental goals,” he said.

Hadhrami further stressed on the importance of labour market improvements, noting that these efforts are crucial for boosting production and achieving sustainable development. He informed that the Ministry of Labour is focused on enhancing labour market practices as part of its broader strategy, collaborating closely with both government agencies and private sector organisations.

The forum will also underscore the need for strong professional networks to create safe and decent workplaces. Hadhrami pointed out that the recent Labour Law and Social Protection Law align with international standards and are designed to address the evolving challenges in the labour market.

He added that the ministry is making significant strides through economic, educational and training initiatives that anticipate the future of work.

H E Dr Baowain will meet with business leaders during the forum to discuss the future of work and strategies for strengthening the market by tapping into human capital. The forum will also focus on artificial intelligence to examine the impact of technological advancements on the labour market, alongside discussions on entrepreneurship, employment policies and job localisation.

The forum’s programme includes 12 dialogue sessions with 40 speakers, covering a range of topics such as human resources development, entrepreneurship and social responsibility.

