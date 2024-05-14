Kuwait's Beyout Investment Group (BIG) Holding, which provides human resources and real estate services, said on Tuesday it plans to list a 30% stake on its local bourse.

The final offering price will be determined through a bookbuilding period to be held May 19-23 and the shares are expected to debut on the Kuwaiti stock exchange next month.

"The listing is a step towards diversifying the shareholder base, enhancing corporate governance, and broadening the company's network and visibility among key stakeholders," the firm said in a statement.

Founded in 1991, BIG Holding provides manpower solutions and manages real estate projects including build-operate-transfer (BOT) and public-private partnership (PPP) deals. Its customers include U.S. Army contractors as well as the Kuwait Oil Company and Kuwait National Petroleum Company.

National Investments Company and EFG-Hermes UAE have been appointed as joint coordinators for the offering. (Reporting by Federico Maccioni; editing by Jason Neely)



