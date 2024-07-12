Sixteen Kuwaiti funds, including both conventional and Islamic, have reported positive returns from the beginning of the year through June, reports Al- Jarida daily. According to recent data, conventional funds exhibited returns ranging from 9.30% for the Vision Fund to 0.98% for the Wafra Fund.

Meanwhile, Islamic funds saw returns between 4.9% and 2.39%, with the Kamco Islamic Fund leading with a 4.9% return during the same period. Investment sources anticipate continued robust performance from these funds in the upcoming months, driven by first-half announcements and anticipated quarterly dividends.

Most of these funds have concentrated their investments in heavyweight and blue-chip stocks, many of which are known for distributing regular quarterly dividends. The positive performance of Kuwaiti funds underscores investor confidence and strategic investment decisions in the local market, despite global economic uncertainties. Investors and analysts alike are optimistic about the prospects for these funds as they navigate the evolving market landscape and capitalize on dividend-paying opportunities

