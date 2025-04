Arab Finance: Boursa Kuwait's indices showed a positive performance on Wednesday, with the Premier Market Index gaining 8.27 points, or 0.10%, to close at 8,365.98 points.

The Main Market Index closed the session higher by 7.98 points, or 0.11%, at 7,145.30 points.

The All-Share Index rose by 7.90 points, or 0.10%, concluding the session at 7,813.34 points.

