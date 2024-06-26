KUWAIT CITY: The Boursa Kuwait experienced a decline in its general index and market value due to various factors, as outlined in the recent trading session: General Index Performance — The general index fell by 14.8 points, reaching 6,994 points, which represents a decrease of 0.2%. This decline was influenced by strong selling pressure in the market. Trading Activity — During the trading session, 138.6 million shares were traded across 12,530 transactions. The total value of these transactions amounted to 34.9 million dinars (approximately 106.4 million dollars).

Market Value — The market value of the Boursa (Kuwait Stock Exchange) decreased by about 87 million dinars, settling at 41.296 billion dinars. In the previous session, it was 41.383 billion dinars.

Sector-Specific Impact — Investors, both individual and institutional, were particularly cautious and awaiting the financial results of companies for the first half of the year. This anticipation was especially keen regarding bank results.

Segment Performance — The main market index decreased by 42.8 points, reaching 5,907 points, a decline of 0.7%. The Premier Market index also saw a decrease of 8.1 points, reaching 7,620 points, which corresponds to a decrease of 0.11%.

Sector Trading — Significant trading activities were observed across various sectors, with notable sums involved in the transactions. The main market segment traded 53.8 million shares valued at 8.2 million dinars (about 25 million dollars). The Premier Market segment traded 84.8 million shares worth 26.7 million dinars (approximately 81.4 million dollars).

The recent performance of the Boursa Kuwait reflects cautious investor sentiment amid anticipation of corporate earnings reports, particularly from banks. The decline in indices and market value underscores the current market dynamics and the impact of investor sentiment on trading activities.

