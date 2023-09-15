Brigadier General Fahad Al-Otaibi, the Director of Military Cooperation, affirmed the robust and evolving Kuwaiti-Japanese military relationship in various domains. He made these remarks while representing the Chief of General Staff at an event hosted by the Japanese Embassy to commemorate the 69th anniversary of the Japanese Self-Defense Forces’ establishment.

Brigadier General Al-Otaibi expressed a mutual interest in collaborating with Japan in military education and training. He mentioned plans for conducting Englishlanguage courses in Kuwait or Japan next year, under Kuwaiti military leadership, and aligned with forthcoming military strategies. He lauded the historical cooperation between the two nations, highlighting Japan’s deployment of mine-clearing ships during the Iraqi invasion, a gesture deeply appreciated by Kuwait.

Defense agreements

Regarding future defense agreements, he indicated Kuwait’s openness to such arrangements with friendly and allied countries and expressed hope for joint military exercises. Brigadier General Al-Otaibi delivered a speech on behalf of the Chief of Staff, acknowledging the significance of the Japanese Self-Defense Forces’ founding in 1954 and their role in safeguarding Japan.

He acknowledged Japan’s expanded global role and its assistance to Kuwait during the Gulf War, particularly the deployment of minesweepers to secure sea communication routes for Kuwaiti supplies. He reiterated Kuwait’s gratitude for Japan’s support during challenging times and emphasized the shared values of peaceful cooperation that underpin their respective military cultures. The Japanese Ambassador to Kuwait, Morino Yasunari, highlighted Kuwait’s vital role in Middle East stability, emphasizing their partnership in peace and security efforts. Yasunari mentioned Japan’s humanitarian assistance and reconstruction activities in Iraq, expressing a desire to enhance cooperation with Kuwait’s Armed Forces, particularly in education and training.

He noted Japan’s anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden and participation in multinational forces in the Sinai Peninsula while acknowledging global security challenges, such as the conflict in Ukraine, and Japan’s commitment to a free and open international system. Yasunari celebrated the Japanese Self-Defense Forces’ 69-year history, emphasizing their contributions to global peace, especially in the Indo-Pacific region. He also highlighted Japan’s efforts to strengthen defense capabilities through new national security and defense strategies.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).