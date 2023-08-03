Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received a telephone call Wednesday from his US counterpart Lloyd Austin, discussing means of boosting joint action and cooperation. The two ministers also shared views on several issues of common concern and reviewed the latest developments on international and regional arenas, Kuwait’s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

Austin congratulated Sheikh Ahmad Fahad on his new post, wishing him every success, and the ties between the two countries further progress and development, it added. Sheikh Ahmad Fahad, meanwhile, thanked Austin for the call, which included good sentiments, recalling the key and pivotal role of the United States in backing the Kuwaiti stance and its fair issues during partaking in the liberation of Kuwait, the statement noted. This shows the deep-rooted relations between the two friendly countries, it said. (KUNA)

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).