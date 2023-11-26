KUWAIT CITY: The Ministry of Health has officially conveyed the directive from Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadi, the Minister of Health, urging the preparation of various sectors within the Ministry and hospitals. This preparation aims to accommodate a number of wounded and injured Palestinians for treatment in the Ministry’s hospitals.

This announcement underscores the unwavering stance of the State of Kuwait, its leadership, and its people on the Palestinian issue. The directive is in alignment with the political leadership’s guidance and the recommendations made during the Special Nation Council session held on November 1, specifically addressing Zionist violations in the Gaza Strip, reports Al-Rai daily.

The Ministry has highlighted the importance of ongoing coordination and cooperation with other relevant authorities in the state to facilitate the reception of the wounded Palestinian individuals. Efforts are underway to finalize the necessary procedures and arrangements to ensure the delivery of healthcare to the wounded, adhering to the highest standards. The Ministry also expresses appreciation for the initiative taken by some private health facilities to prepare for receiving and treating individuals injured in the Gaza Strip.

