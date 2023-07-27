Head of the Meteorology Department at the Directorate General for Civil Aviation (DGCA) Dr. Hassan Dashti says, “The temperatures in Kuwait will hit the peak during the last week of July and continue until the first week of August. July is usually the hottest month in Kuwait and the rest of the world,” reports Al-Rai daily. Regarding the video being circulated about the temperatures exceeding 56 degrees Celsius, Dashti said in a press statement that, “This method of measuring temperatures is not reliable, and does not reflect the official temperatures that have conditions and specifications for their measurement. Measuring temperatures in such an unapproved and non-conforming way may make us record degrees such as 60, 70, or even 80.”

Commenting on the heat waves that affected Europe, Dashti stated that, “Europe is affected by the heat dome due to the atmospheric heights that cause heat waves. Temperature that reaches, for example, 35 degrees Celsius is felt as if it is 45 degree Celsius, due to the high degree of humidity and the descent of hot air currents.” Regarding his explanation for the high temperatures this year, Dashti explained that, “The matter is due in part to global warming, in addition to the El Niño phenomenon (a climatic pattern affecting the Pacific Ocean), which usually lasts from two to seven years, and may make the next year hotter than the current one.”

He said, “There are general tips that must be adhered to in the event of high temperatures, including avoiding direct exposure to sunlight, especially for those who suffer from health problems, and drinking plenty of water.” In the same context, meteorologist Issa Ramadan affirmed that people’s reading of temperatures in their cars, on the street, or in buildings is scientifically inaccurate and incorrect. He said, “In all countries of the world, it is well known that temperatures are the temperature of the air, not the bodies. If the air temperature reaches 60 degrees Celsius, I do not think we can afford to go out into the streets.” In addition, Head of the Kuwaiti Astronomical Society and Astronomer Adel Al-Saadoun, said, “Temperatures can reach 60, 70 and 80 degrees Celsius under the sun.”

